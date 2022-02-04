9-year-old dies after being hit by car while riding bike in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 9-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car while riding his bike Wednesday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP says the boy was on his bike crossing US 378 near Pike Road when he was hit by a 2015 Chevy truck around 6:15 p.m. He was then airlifted to Prisma Richland in Columbia.

According to Sumter School District Board member Shawn Ragin, the boy was a student at Crosswell Elementary.

Superintendent Dr. Martin Knox says the Sumter School District is sensitive to the emotional needs of students and staff at this time.

“The loss of a student, classmate, and friend has a significant impact on both our students and staff. He was an important part of the Crosswell Drive Elementary School family, and he will be greatly missed,” Martin-Knox said.

Sumter School District’s Crisis Support Team will be on hand to assist anyone at school who may need assistance coping with this tragic loss.

