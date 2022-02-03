Why chocolates and flowers are not always good gifts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Who doesn’t love chocolate for Valentine’s Day? Or a beautiful bouquet of flowers? Those are sweet treats for us as humans. But they’re not good gifts when it comes to our pets, especially dogs.

Dr. Wendy King of Spears Creek Veterinary Clinic joined WIS TV Midday to explain the dangers of chocolate (and other candies) for animals. She also talked about what constitutes an emergency when our pets do get into chocolate, sugar-free candy, and even some flowers.

Dr. King also brought along Scarlett, a blind rescue dog available at Fostering Foster Animal Rescue. If interested in giving Scarlett a home, contact the agency at 803-900-0369 or visit their website at https://www.fosteringfoster.com/.Pictured with Dr. King and Scarlett is Rachel Snead, a University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy student interning in Dr. King’s clinic.

