Police investigating shooting at Chapin Bojangles

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Police are investigating a shooting at a Bojangles Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chapin Police Department.

Police say the shooting occurred at the Bojangles on 566 Columbia Avenue near I-26.

This is believed to be an isolated incident.

Additional information will be released as this is a developing story.

