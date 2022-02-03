Police investigating shooting at Chapin Bojangles
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Police are investigating a shooting at a Bojangles Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chapin Police Department.
Police say the shooting occurred at the Bojangles on 566 Columbia Avenue near I-26.
This is believed to be an isolated incident.
Additional information will be released as this is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.