Police investigating shooting at Chapin Bojangles

Police say the shooting occurred at the Bojangles on 566 Columbia Avenue near I-26.
Police say the shooting occurred at the Bojangles on 566 Columbia Avenue near I-26.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Police are investigating a shooting at a Bojangles Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chapin Police Department.

Police say the shooting occurred at the Bojangles on 566 Columbia Avenue near I-26.

This is believed to be an isolated incident.

Additional information will be released as this is a developing story.

