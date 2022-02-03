Man critically injured in Forest Acres shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was critically injured in a Forest Acres shooting Wednesday evening, according to the Forst Acres Police Department.

Police received a call around 5:40 p.m. for a shooting at The Landings at Forest Acres Apartments.

The victim in the shooting sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.

Officers were on the scene to process evidence and interview witnesses. A K-9 unit was also brought to track the shooter.

As of now, no arrests have been made.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department will assist in the investigation.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

With any information, contact CrimeStoppers.

