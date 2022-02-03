SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man critically injured in Forest Acres shooting

Police received a call around 5:40 p.m. for a shooting at The Landings at Forest Acres...
Police received a call around 5:40 p.m. for a shooting at The Landings at Forest Acres Apartments.(Associated Press)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was critically injured in a Forest Acres shooting Wednesday evening, according to the Forst Acres Police Department.

Police received a call around 5:40 p.m. for a shooting at The Landings at Forest Acres Apartments.

The victim in the shooting sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.

Officers were on the scene to process evidence and interview witnesses. A K-9 unit was also brought to track the shooter.

As of now, no arrests have been made.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department will assist in the investigation.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

With any information, contact CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

That teenager is now in the hospital and is expected to recover, according to Captain Adam...
LCSD searching for suspect in shooting; dispute may have started at Irmo High School
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
Missouri had strongest earthquake in 30 years last November
Earthquake recorded near Elgin
“I say I love you more, I say you matter,” Stokes said.
Miss South Carolina USA remembers former Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst
After running a red light and in the midst of a police pursuit, 36-year-old Antonio Harrison...
Ben Lippen community rallying around senior critically injured in car accident

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT: Tracking potential flakes mixed with rain this weekend in the Midlands
Police say the shooting occurred at the Bojangles on 566 Columbia Avenue near I-26.
One injured, suspect arrested after argument leads Chapin Bojangles shooting
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Get ready for warmer temperatures and rain in the Midlands
schools
VIDEO: Review of schools mental health services