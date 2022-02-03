Man charged, accused of shooting into residence

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been charged for allegedly shooting into a woman’s home, according to Cayce officials.

Dwight Xavier Jones, 44, is accused of shooting into a woman’s home on Frink Street in Cayce.

The Cayce Police Department said the woman stated she was outside her home and saw the suspect walking towards her residence from a nearby car wash.

The woman ran inside her house and was standing by her office desk. She said she then heard three gunshots and her window breaking, according to police.

The woman said she grabbed her child and ran into the bathroom and laid on the floor before calling 911. She said she knew the man’s last name as it was the same as hers.

Jones is charged with attempted murder, shooting into a dwelling, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, discharge of a firearm in city and possession of a firearm by convicted felon, according to police. He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

