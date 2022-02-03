SkyView
Lower Richland High School to go virtual due to power outage

File photo of power lines
File photo of power lines(WILX)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lower Richland High School will have an e-learning day due to a power outage.

School district officials said that Thursday will be a virtual learning day for the school.

Officials did not give a timeline for when students would be able to return to school.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

