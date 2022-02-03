Lower Richland High School to go virtual due to power outage
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lower Richland High School will have an e-learning day due to a power outage.
School district officials said that Thursday will be a virtual learning day for the school.
Officials did not give a timeline for when students would be able to return to school.
