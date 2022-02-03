Lawmakers want to hear from insurers on coverage gaps in school mental health services

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lawmakers are considering taking action to prevent families from being hit with surprise bills after their children meet with school counselors for mental health services.

But before they determine how to go about doing that, lawmakers want to hear directly from insurance companies, whom some parents claim are billing them for a service at school that would otherwise be covered outside that setting.

“It’s not fair to leave a whole section of children out when the pandemic has brought on so much more of a problem with mental health issues in our state and across the country, so we need to work on this issue seriously,” Sen. Katrina Shealy, R – Lexington, said.

Shealy is a member of the Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children, which heard preliminary findings Tuesday from a review into the state’s school mental health services. Gov. Henry McMaster requested that review in January through an executive order.

According to the state, around 80% of the students receiving mental health services in South Carolina schools are enrolled in Medicaid, which reimburses for this counseling whether it happens at school or outside of it. Around 60% of South Carolina’s children are covered through Medicaid.

But some families with private insurance are getting billed for these same services.

“Insurance companies, from what I understand, are afraid of that slippery slope, that suddenly schools will start billing everything, all the services that they provide in the school-based setting, to private insurance,” committee attorney Shealy Reibold said.

Meanwhile, school counselors themselves are becoming a scarcer resource.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported there are currently 360 Masters’-level school counselors in a state with approximately 1,200 schools.

However, the number of schools offering counseling services is decreasing. In April 2020, Department of Mental Health clinicians were on campus at 843 schools. By last November, their presence had dropped to 645 schools, the first decrease in this number in seven years.

Health and Human Services Director Robert Kerr said higher pay may be needed to turn this trend around, while more telehealth services and loosening of counselor qualification standards while retaining a high level of care, are under consideration as well.

“We don’t think that solves all of our problems, but it would help alleviate a significant burden at this moment,” Kerr said of telemedicine options.

Shealy said more children have access to mental health services when they are in school, so now lawmakers need to figure out how to ensure that access is there and paid for.

“There’s going to have to be some money put into it. Now we’re going to have to find where it’s going to come from because it’s not going to be one-time money. This is going to be an ongoing situation. But I think the insurance companies are going to have to buy into this too,” Shealy said.

Three other states have laws in place that prohibit insurance companies from denying coverage for mental health services in school that they would otherwise cover outside that setting.

Shealy said she believes the state should not force these companies to act in a certain way because they could pull their coverage out of South Carolina, but instead, that the state and these insurers need to work together to find a solution.

