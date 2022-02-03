FIRST ALERT: Tracking potential flakes mixed with rain this weekend in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast, but a few flakes could mix with rain for part of your weekend.

Weather Headlines:

- An area of low pressure will form near our coast this weekend

- Some sleet or a few wet flakes could mix with rain late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

- There’s still some uncertainty in the forecast.

- Temperatures will be around freezing early Sunday morning. Highs will be in the upper 40s by Sunday afternoon.

Weather Story:

Mother Nature could bring a few flakes to the Midlands this weekend.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast. However, there’s a chance that some sleet or wet flakes could mix with rain late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

We’re tracking an area of low pressure that is forecast to form near our coast Saturday into Sunday.

Cold air will be in place Saturday night into Sunday. In fact, temperatures will fall to freezing or below.

With that cold air mass around and some moisture moving in, there’s a chance we could see some wet flakes or sleet mixing in briefly into Sunday morning.

Once our temperatures climb above freezing Sunday afternoon, the precipitation will turn into a cold rain.

The forecast models are not in agreement with this potential wintry weather setup, so stay tuned with your WIS First Alert Weather Team.

