First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain Friday, then much cooler for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking scattered rain and warm weather for your Friday. Then, brace yourself for colder weather this weekend.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until Friday morning. Winds could gust to 30-35 mph.

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies as a cold front approaches the Midlands. A few isolated showers are possible this evening. Most of the rain will arrive overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

· A slow-moving cold front will bring scattered rain to the Midlands Friday. Rain chances are around 70%. A couple of thunderstorms are possible, too. The threat for severe weather remains low.

· Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday. It will be breezy at times.

· Much cooler weather moves in for Saturday and Sunday. Right now, your weekend looks dry.

· More showers push in on Monday.

First Alert Weather Story:

Get ready for quite a roller coaster ride of weather over the next few days courtesy of a cold front.

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the Midlands through 10 a.m. Friday. We’re expecting winds to gust to 30-35 mph.

WIS (WIS)

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies as a cold front slowly approaches the Midlands. A few isolated showers are possible this evening, but the bulk of the rain will arrive overnight. It will be warm and breezy with low temperatures in the 60s.

WIS (WIS)

The cold front will continue slowly crossing the area Friday, giving way to scattered rain. Rain chances are around 70%. A couple of isolated thunderstorms are possible, too. Right now, the threat for severe weather remains low.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. It will also be breezy at times.

WIS (WIS)

High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

After the front moves east, our temperatures will be cooling down in a big way Saturday and Sunday.

WIS (WIS)

In fact, highs will sink into the low 50s Saturday. By Sunday, highs will be a little cooler, dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

For now, your weekend is looking dry under mostly sunny skies.

Showers move back into the forecast Monday. Rain chances are around 50% for now.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Moves In Late (40%). Breezy Overnight low temperatures in the 60s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Rain (70%). Isolated Thunderstorm. Warm and Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. A Little Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Showers (50%). Highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 60.

Thursday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the lower 60s.

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.