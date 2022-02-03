SkyView
Fire crews continuing to monitor Winston-Salem plant fire

Crews are not being kept close to the scene of the fire because of how dangerous it still is.
Crews were on the scene of fertilizer plant fire in Winston-Salem on Monday night.
Crews were on the scene of fertilizer plant fire in Winston-Salem on Monday night.(Source: City of Winston-Salem/Twitter)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – Firefighters continue to monitor a fertilizer plant fire in Winston-Salem that has been burning since Monday night.

During an update early Thursday morning, fire officials said overnight rain helped to keep the flames down, but it’s also creating a challenge because it’s keeping smoke closer to the ground.

Crews are not being kept close to the scene of the fire because of how dangerous it still is.

Firefighters said the big concern is ammonium nitrate at the plant, which could spark an explosion. It was this threat that led to calling for the evacuation of the area that has about 6,500 people in 2,500 homes.

A team has been formed with members from the North Carolina State Burea of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the N.C. state fire marshal to assist in the investigation because it’s so complex, fire officials said Thursday.

The fire began Monday night at the Winston Weaver Company fertilizer plant on the north side of Winston-Salem.

“Our crews battled for two hours to try to stop the fire before we realized the conditions were unstoppable,” Patrick Grubbs, with the Winston-Salem Fire Department, said during Thursday morning’s update.

Wake Forest University, most of which lies just outside the evacuation zone, has canceled classes for the remainder of the week.

