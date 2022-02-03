SkyView
Family of missing Greenville woman speaks out

By Matt Kaufax
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of missing 29-year-old Alexis Ware is speaking out in hopes someone knows where she is. The mother of two was last seen in Anderson County this past Sunday.

Thousands of people have shared Alexis’s picture across social media, many asking themselves what could have happened to her.

“I noticed that when I tried to get back in touch with her that Sunday, her phone started going straight to voicemail,” said her cousin Kayla Robinson.

Robinson says up until this past Sunday, Alexis talked with her every single day.

“She always answers,” Robinson said. “Like even if I call at three in the morning, she always picks up the phone.”

Kayla says her 29-year-old cousin is a light in their family, someone who has a lot of friends across the Upstate. That’s why her disappearance doesn’t make any sense.

One of the last people to see Alexis was her boyfriend, TJ Patterson.

“I had met her on Highway 29 at the store to get the kids from her,” Patterson told Fox Carolina.

He says he picked up Alexis’s two children from her, daughter Naomi, and young son Travell, whom the couple share, at the 7-Eleven on Highway 29 N around 7 PM Sunday.

The plan was for Alexis to follow TJ back to his mother’s home, but he says she never made it.

“We got up the road, went to a red light, then she went around me and sped off,” Patterson recalled.

TJ says he tried calling her again and again, but Alexis never answered.

“Nobody knows where she is,” Robinson added.

Both Robinson and Patterson say they just want Alexis back.

“Lex is my heart, you know?” TJ said. “I love her to death. That’s my son’s mother. We all want her home.”

“She means everything,” Kayla added about her cousin. “I mean, she’s a piece of everyone’s heart at this point. And we want her here so we can at least know she is OK. And if she does need help, or a break, I want her to know that’s OK too.”

Anderson County deputies say Alexis could be driving her red Honda sedan, the same one she was supposed to follow TJ with after the meeting at the 7-Eleven when she gave him her kids Sunday.

The family says they hope someone sees the car, or Alexis, and helps bring her home safely.

“Even if she’s not going to answer – I’m still calling,” said Robinson.

Anderson County deputies also say they are continuing to follow any and all leads in this case. If you see Alexis or have any information regarding her whereabouts, law-enforcement says you should call the sheriff’s office. Tips can be left anonymously.

