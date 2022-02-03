SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack

At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a California convenience store.(Source: KHSL via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say one person is dead and others wounded after a shooting on a Greyhound bus in Northern California.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday outside an ampm convenience store in Oroville.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect fled after the shooting but was later found in a nearby Walmart and arrested.

There’s no immediate word on how many people were hurt or their conditions, although Oroville’s mayor had earlier said on Facebook that five people were shot at the convenience store site.

There’s also no immediate word on a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the shooting occurred at the Bojangles on 566 Columbia Avenue near I-26.
One injured, suspect arrested after argument leads to shooting at Chapin Bojangles
Missouri had strongest earthquake in 30 years last November
Earthquake recorded near Elgin
Tractor trailer overturns on I-77
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-77
File photo of police car.
Deputies: Suspect shot by victim during home invasion dies in hospital
Punxsutawney Phil, surrounded by his 'inner circle' predicts six more weeks of winter on...
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

Latest News

Pentagon officials say U.S. special operations forces conducted a large-scale counterterrorism...
US forces launch raid in Syria, civilians also reported dead
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Warm & Breezy Today, then Rain Moves in Friday
Angela Nommensen, 33, is charged with felony harassment after she allegedly pulled a gun on a...
Woman accused of pulling gun on clerk over mask argument
The 33-year-old suspect is charged with felony harassment.
Woman refused to wear mask, pulled gun on clerk, court documents say