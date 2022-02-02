SkyView
SC’s COVID surge peaked in mid-January, health department says

South Carolina’s public health director said Wednesday the state reached its peak in COVID-19 cases cases during the week of Jan. 15.(WIS)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s public health director said Wednesday the state reached its peak in COVID-19 cases during the week of Jan. 15.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Dr. Brannon Traxler said the state recorded a total of 116,889 cases for that week and has seen a steady decline over the last couple of weeks since then.

She said the new cases dropped to a total of 63,003 for the week of Jan. 29, noting the majority of those cases are Omicron.

Traxler said she expects an increase in the speed of the decline of cases if the vaccination rate were to rise.

Vaccination for young children would be ‘last piece of puzzle’

Traxler, when asked about Pfizer’s pursuit of an Emergency Use Authorization for its version of a vaccine designed for children as young as 6 months old, called any such approval the “last piece of the vaccination puzzle.”

“That is the population that still has not been eligible. We talk a lot about how everyone can get vaccinated if they want to but the reality is there are those youngest children who have not had that ability so far,” she said.

She said if the vaccine is approved for young children and all vaccination rates begin to rise, we would also see “corresponding decreases in cases.”

MUSC said on Monday its data showed the Tri-County area reached its peak in Omicron cases on Jan. 15, but reported it was still seeing an increase in hospitalizations.

DHEC’s COVID-19 briefings typically take place Wednesdays at 2 p.m. The agency did not specify a reason for the time change this week.

