SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Tractor-trailer overturns on I-77

Tractor trailer overturns on I-77
Tractor trailer overturns on I-77(Trooper Jones)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - An 18 wheeler overturned on I-77 on Wednesday.

The incident happened on I-77 south near I-26 east around 1 p.m., according to troopers.

No one was injured in the incident, according to officials.

Wreckers are working to clean up the scene.

If you’re traveling in that direction, expect delays.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

That teenager is now in the hospital and is expected to recover, according to Captain Adam...
LCSD searching for suspect in shooting; dispute may have started at Irmo High School
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
“I say I love you more, I say you matter,” Stokes said.
Miss South Carolina USA remembers former Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst
A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
After running a red light and in the midst of a police pursuit, 36-year-old Antonio Harrison...
Ben Lippen community rallying around senior critically injured in car accident

Latest News

wis
First Alert Forecast: Warm temps and more clouds today, rain moves in Friday
South Carolina’s public health director said Wednesday the state reached its peak in COVID-19...
SC’s COVID surge peaked in mid-January, health department says
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 4,860 new cases, 101 deaths Wednesday
Lawrence Ferrell
Man arrested in SC, charged in deadly southwest Charlotte shooting