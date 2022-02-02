Tractor-trailer overturns on I-77
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - An 18 wheeler overturned on I-77 on Wednesday.
The incident happened on I-77 south near I-26 east around 1 p.m., according to troopers.
No one was injured in the incident, according to officials.
🚨Lexington🚨 I77 south exit ramp to I26 east is blocked due to a overturned tractor trailer. Single vehicle collision with no injuries. Wreckers are on scene and clean up has begun. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/r9TBwGaEqT— Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) February 2, 2022
Wreckers are working to clean up the scene.
If you’re traveling in that direction, expect delays.
