Tractor-trailer overturns on I-77

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - An 18 wheeler overturned on I-77 on Wednesday.

The incident happened on I-77 south near I-26 east around 1 p.m., according to troopers.

No one was injured in the incident, according to officials.

🚨Lexington🚨 I77 south exit ramp to I26 east is blocked due to a overturned tractor trailer. Single vehicle collision with no injuries. Wreckers are on scene and clean up has begun. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/r9TBwGaEqT — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) February 2, 2022

Wreckers are working to clean up the scene.

If you’re traveling in that direction, expect delays.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.