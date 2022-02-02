One dead in two-vehicle Sumter Co. collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead from a two-vehicle collision in Sumter County Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the vehicles were traveling northbound on U.S. 521 near Charles Jackson Street.

A Chrysler van slowed to turn onto Charles Jackson Street when another struck the rear of the Nissan.

The passenger of the Nissan was pronounced dead.

This collision remains under investigation by SCHP.

