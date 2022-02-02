SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

One dead in two-vehicle Sumter Co. collision

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead from a two-vehicle collision in Sumter County Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the vehicles were traveling northbound on U.S. 521 near Charles Jackson Street.

A Chrysler van slowed to turn onto Charles Jackson Street when another struck the rear of the Nissan.

The passenger of the Nissan was pronounced dead.

This collision remains under investigation by SCHP.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

That teenager is now in the hospital and is expected to recover, according to Captain Adam...
LCSD searching for suspect in shooting; dispute may have started at Irmo High School
“I say I love you more, I say you matter,” Stokes said.
Miss South Carolina USA remembers former Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
Results of a survey take an in-depth look at the ongoing education issues in the time of...
55% of teachers planning to leave teaching or retire early, survey finds

Latest News

wis
First Alert Forecast: Warm temps and more clouds today, rain moves in Friday
After running a red light and in the midst of a police pursuit, 36-year-old Antonio Harrison...
Ben Lippen community rallying around senior critically injured in car accident
Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D – Charleston, speaks during a news conference at the State House in...
Democratic lawmakers call for SC hate crimes bill’s passage as it stalls in Senate
Records request shows what businesses got $250k in Irmo taxpayer-funded grants.
Campaign contributor to recused councilman gets taxpayer-funded grant