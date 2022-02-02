SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Florida deputy killed by boyfriend in suspected murder-suicide while on vacation

Deputy Abigial Bieber was assigned to the uniform patrol district and had worked with the...
Deputy Abigial Bieber was assigned to the uniform patrol district and had worked with the sheriff’s office since 2018.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – An investigation is underway in the death of two deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office whose bodies were found inside a vacation rental home Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, Detective Daniel Leyden and Deputy Abigail Bieber, who were in a romantic relationship, were on vacation in St. Augustine, Florida, with some other deputies.

Authorities said the deputies heard the couple arguing in a bedroom just before the sound of gunshots.

The preliminary investigation indicates Leyden, who worked with the criminal investigations division, allegedly shot Bieber before shooting himself.

“Our sheriff’s office family is still reeling from the shock of this unthinkable tragedy,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Bieber, 30, was assigned to the uniform patrol district and had worked with the sheriff’s office since 2018.

“Deputy Abigail Bieber was an outstanding law enforcement officer, and by all accounts, an even better person who left a positive impact on every member of her squad and the countless members of our community who she encountered while on patrol,” Chronister said. “Violence is never a solution.”

The motive and circumstances of this fatal shooting are under investigation by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

“This tragedy has left our sheriff’s office family grief-stricken. There is a void within our hearts that can never be filled, but I hope that Deputy Beiber’s legacy will be the way she lived her life, as a selfless servant,” Chronister said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

That teenager is now in the hospital and is expected to recover, according to Captain Adam...
LCSD searching for suspect in shooting; dispute may have started at Irmo High School
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
“I say I love you more, I say you matter,” Stokes said.
Miss South Carolina USA remembers former Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst
A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
After running a red light and in the midst of a police pursuit, 36-year-old Antonio Harrison...
Ben Lippen community rallying around senior critically injured in car accident

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
Brooklyn judge’s son pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges
Police lights file graphic.
Minneapolis police: Officer fatally shot male who had a gun
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers
President Joe Biden is committing to reduce the cancer death rate by 50% over the next 25 years.
LIVE: Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, left, and his attorney Julian McPhillips leave the...
Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him