SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Tracking warmer weather and our next chance of rain this week

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Dominic Brown
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a roller coaster ride of temperatures and our next chance of rain.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight will be a cold one! Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s under mostly clear skies.

· Get ready for even warmer weather through the work week.

· Temperatures will be a bit milder Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

· Even warmer weather is expected Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

· However, we’ll have to deal with some rain in the Midlands late Thursday into Friday as a front crosses the area.

· Much cooler weather moves in for Saturday and Sunday. Rain is also in your weekend forecast.

First Alert Weather Story:We’re tracking a roller coaster ride of temperatures and our next chance of rain.

Get ready for some warmer weather, but don’t get used to it. Much cooler weather is pushing in for your weekend.

First, tonight, it will be a cold one. Temperatures will cool into the low to mid 30s overnight under mostly clear skies. Bundle up!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Milder weather is moving in for Groundhog Day, which is Wednesday. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A sprinkle is possible, but most of the day will be dry.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Even warmer weather is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. In fact, we’ll see highs in the low to mid 70s each day.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

However, the trade off with the warmer weather is that we’ll have to deal with some rainy conditions in the Midlands.

A cold front will approach the area Thursday, giving way to increasing rain chances by Thursday evening and night. Right now, the rain chances are around 20% during the day. Rain chances will be going up to 50% as the front gets closer to the Midlands late Thursday night.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

As the front crosses the area Friday, we’ll have a 60% chance of rain in the area. The rain will be scattered. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

After the front moves east, our temperatures will be cooling down in a big way Saturday and Sunday.

In fact, highs will sink into the mid 50s Saturday. By Sunday, highs will be even colder, dropping into the upper 40s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Now, this weekend, there will be a chance of rain late Saturday into early Sunday. We’ll need to watch it closely. Some sleet could mix with rain early Sunday before our temperatures climb into the 40s.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Groundhog Day (Wednesday): Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Mild Temps. High temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Showers increase late. Warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Rain (60%). Warm. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. PM Showers (30%). Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30-40%). Much Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher reports the victim is Zeloni Canyus Ellison of...
15-year-old shot and killed in Lexington, suspect in custody
That teenager is now in the hospital and is expected to recover, according to Captain Adam...
LCSD searching for suspect in shooting; dispute may have started at Irmo High School
South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced that more than 615,000 new properties...
SC Treasurer: 1 in 10 have unclaimed funds waiting

Latest News

Generic photo of flames and smoke.
Controlled burn creates smoke near Ft. Jackson
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Warming up this week before some showers moving in Thursday night
First Alert Forecast: Warming up this week before some showers moving in Thursday night
First Alert Forecast: Warming up this week before some showers moving in Thursday night
First Alert Forecast: Warming up this week before some showers moving in Thursday night
First Alert Forecast: Warming up this week before some showers moving in Thursday night