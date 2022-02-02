First Alert Forecast: Tracking warmer weather and our next chance of rain this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a roller coaster ride of temperatures and our next chance of rain.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight will be a cold one! Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s under mostly clear skies.

· Get ready for even warmer weather through the work week.

· Temperatures will be a bit milder Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

· Even warmer weather is expected Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

· However, we’ll have to deal with some rain in the Midlands late Thursday into Friday as a front crosses the area.

· Much cooler weather moves in for Saturday and Sunday. Rain is also in your weekend forecast.

Get ready for some warmer weather, but don’t get used to it. Much cooler weather is pushing in for your weekend.

First, tonight, it will be a cold one. Temperatures will cool into the low to mid 30s overnight under mostly clear skies. Bundle up!

Milder weather is moving in for Groundhog Day, which is Wednesday. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A sprinkle is possible, but most of the day will be dry.

Even warmer weather is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. In fact, we’ll see highs in the low to mid 70s each day.

However, the trade off with the warmer weather is that we’ll have to deal with some rainy conditions in the Midlands.

A cold front will approach the area Thursday, giving way to increasing rain chances by Thursday evening and night. Right now, the rain chances are around 20% during the day. Rain chances will be going up to 50% as the front gets closer to the Midlands late Thursday night.

As the front crosses the area Friday, we’ll have a 60% chance of rain in the area. The rain will be scattered. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies.

After the front moves east, our temperatures will be cooling down in a big way Saturday and Sunday.

In fact, highs will sink into the mid 50s Saturday. By Sunday, highs will be even colder, dropping into the upper 40s.

Now, this weekend, there will be a chance of rain late Saturday into early Sunday. We’ll need to watch it closely. Some sleet could mix with rain early Sunday before our temperatures climb into the 40s.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Groundhog Day (Wednesday): Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Mild Temps. High temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Showers increase late. Warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Rain (60%). Warm. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. PM Showers (30%). Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30-40%). Much Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

