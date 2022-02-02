First Alert Forecast: Get ready for warmer temperatures and rain in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Buckle up! We’re tracking warmer temperatures and some rain in your First Alert Forecast.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A couple of sprinkles are possible. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 50s.

· Warmer temperatures are moving in!

· High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday, but don’t get used to this warm weather. Changes are coming.

· A cold front will bring rain to the Midlands Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are around 70% as the front slowly crosses the area Friday. A couple of thunderstorms are possible, too.

· Much cooler weather moves in for Saturday and Sunday. Some rain is also possible for part of your weekend forecast.

First Alert Weather Story:

Warmer weather is moving in, but don’t get used to it. Much cooler weather is pushing in for your weekend. We also have showers to dodge.

First, tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers and sprinkles are possible well ahead of a cold front, but most areas will be dry. It will be cool. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.

Warm weather is in your forecast for Thursday and Friday. In fact, we’ll see highs in the low to mid 70s each day.

However, the trade off with the warmer weather is that we’ll have to deal with some rainy conditions in the Midlands, especially Friday.

A cold front will approach the area Thursday, giving way to increasing rain chances by Thursday evening and night. Right now, the rain chances are around 20% during the day. Rain chances will be going up to 50-60% as the front moves closer to the Midlands late Thursday night.

As the front crosses the area Friday, we’ll have a 70% chance of rain in the area. The rain will be scattered. A couple of isolated thunderstorms are possible, too. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies.

After the front moves east, our temperatures will be cooling down in a big way Saturday and Sunday.

In fact, highs will sink into the low 50s Saturday. By Sunday, highs will be even colder, dropping into the upper 40s.

Now, this weekend, there will be a chance of rain late Saturday into early Sunday as an area of low pressure tracks near our coast. We’ll need to watch it closely. Some sleet or flakes could mix with rain early Sunday before our temperatures climb into the 40s. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Sprinkles (20%). Overnight low temperatures in the 50s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Showers increase later. Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Rain (60%). Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. PM Showers Possible (20%). Cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Morning Showers (30%). Possible flakes mixed with rain early in the day. Much Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 60.

