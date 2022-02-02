Earthquake recorded near Elgin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was recorded near Elgin Wednesday.

The earthquake happened around 12:39 a.m. and was measured in at a 1.3 magnitude.

The earthquake’s epicenter was about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) east of Elgin.

