Earthquake recorded near Elgin

Missouri had strongest earthquake in 30 years last November
Missouri had strongest earthquake in 30 years last November
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was recorded near Elgin Wednesday.

The earthquake happened around 12:39 a.m. and was measured in at a 1.3 magnitude.

The earthquake’s epicenter was about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) east of Elgin.

To see who felt it or to find out more information, click here.

