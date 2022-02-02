SkyView
Deputies: Suspect shot by victim during home invasion dies in hospital

File photo of police car.
File photo of police car.(Source: MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect died after a homeowner shot him during a home invasion early Wednesday morning.

At 2:20 a.m., deputies said they went to a home on Deana Lane in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies were told a man entered the home by forcing open the door and began to assault the homeowner.

The Sheriff’s Office said the homeowner feared for their safety and shot one round at the suspect, hitting him in the chest. The suspect then fled in a car and was taken to Cherokee Medical Center where he died a short time later.

The homeowner was released from Cherokee Medical Center after receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the burglary, according to deputies.

Investigators have determined this was not a random act and the suspect was known by the homeowner.

We are waiting to learn more information from the coroner’s office.

Earthquake recorded near Elgin