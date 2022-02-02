Columbia man wanted in connection to Sumter shooting that injured one

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police are searching for a Columbia man wanted in connection to a shooting in Sumter that sent one man to the hospital.

Antoine Joefran Durant, 24, is wanted on attempted murder and weapons charges after an argument turned violent, according to the Sumter Police Department.

The shooting happened on Saturday around 8 p.m. outside of a Carolina Avenue residence. Police say Durant and the 42-year-old victim were arguing when shots were fired.

Durant then left the scene in a dark, four-door car, according to police.

The victim, who is acquainted with Durant, was taken to an area hospital and is recovering. Police say the incident is considered isolated.

Durant is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Durant, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Police say a cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.