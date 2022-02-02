SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Bob Dole laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Longtime public servant Bob Dole was buried Wednesday with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

During a private service, close friends and family had the chance to say goodbye to the World War II veteran turned lawmaker.

It’s a fitting place for the man forever changed by war. From the battlefield to the halls of Congress, Robert Dole fought for liberty over tyranny, working with civility and resolve to preserve American democracy.

At his burial service, Senator Dole’s accolades were read aloud. Condolences were exchanged and prayers expressed.

Following a three-volley salute and the playing of taps, the flag adorning Dole’s casket was folded neatly and then presented to Dole’s family.

Bob Dole now rests alongside around 400,000 other distinguished military members buried at Arlington over the last 150 years.

Senator Dole was remembered weeks earlier after lying in state under the Capitol dome and a funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C.; as well as memorial events in Topeka and Russell, Kansas, which was Dole’s hometown.

Dole died on Dec. 5, 2021, at the age of 98.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

That teenager is now in the hospital and is expected to recover, according to Captain Adam...
LCSD searching for suspect in shooting; dispute may have started at Irmo High School
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
“I say I love you more, I say you matter,” Stokes said.
Miss South Carolina USA remembers former Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst
After running a red light and in the midst of a police pursuit, 36-year-old Antonio Harrison...
Ben Lippen community rallying around senior critically injured in car accident
A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Get ready for warmer temperatures and rain in the Midlands
South Carolina’s public health director said Wednesday the state reached its peak in COVID-19...
SC’s COVID surge peaked in mid-January, health department says
Columbia man wanted in connection to Sumter shooting that injured one
Columbia man wanted in connection to Sumter shooting that injured one
Tractor trailer overturns on I-77
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-77
wis
First Alert Forecast: Warm temps and more clouds today, rain moves in Friday