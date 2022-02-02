Ben Lippen community rallying around senior critically injured in car accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Ben Lippen School senior is on the road to recovery after the student was struck by someone police say was operating a stolen vehicle last week.

After running a red light and in the midst of a police pursuit, 36-year-old Antonio Harrison collided with 18-year-old Jessica Kolp’s vehicle, leaving her with critical injuries.

According to an update posted by Jessica’s mother Cheryl Kolp on CaringBridge, she underwent successful surgery on both legs Tuesday.

The Ben Lippen community has rallied around Kolp and her family during this difficult time.

The phrase “Pray for Jessica” can be seen on the school’s jumbotron, and there are posters with messages of support for her recovery around the school.

Alyssa Craft, a Ben Lippen senior, has known Kolp since 8th grade, and called her a “bold, vibrant ball of sunshine.”

“She’s a really good friend, an amazing friend,” Craft said. “I love her very much and she’s just, she’s always been someone for me to look up to because when something hard is going on in her life she always knows to push forward and keep fighting no matter what, which is what she’s doing right now. And I’m really, really proud of her for it.”

Craft said Kolp is loved by everyone at the school.

“She walks into a room and she just has her ‘Jessica smile,’ that’s what we call it, ‘Jessica smile,’ and everyone else just smiles because she’s Jess,” she said.

That sentiment was echoed by Dr. Tony Fajardo, Ben Lippen’s Headmaster.

In a statement, he said, “The Ben Lippen School community is truly saddened by the unfortunate event that put Jessica in the hospital. BLS is committed to praying much for the Kolp family as Jessica continues to receive medical treatment. Jessica is a valued member of our BLS student community as well as a committed member of our athletic program. Jessica is loved by her senior classmates, the faculty, staff, and coaches that interact daily with her in our halls and athletic facilities. The Ben Lippen School community remains committed to serving and praying for the Kolp family as we move forward together.”

The senior class gathered for a prayer vigil for Kolp on the grounds of Prisma Health Richland Hospital Monday afternoon, where she is staying.

“It was a very emotional time,” Kraft said. “Many people were praying for her. We had a senior prayer a couple days ago too, and I don’t think there was one person in that room that wasn’t crying for Jessica. Yesterday it was a little bit better because we were there and we were able to feel her from a little further away. But it was good, it was nice to be able to pray for her and let our emotions go and really reach out to God and lay it all on Him.”

Craft said the power of the Ben Lippen community is “unmatchable.”

She said Kolp is the most empathetic person, and so it’s no surprise to see this outpouring of love and support for her.

“Jessica and her family could use a lot of prayer right now,” Craft said. “So if someone is looking for a way to help out, prayer is the best way that we can do it. And they feel the love. They do feel the love. And we feel the love and we’re here to support her too.”

The Richland County Fellowship of Christian Athletes will be gathering area schools at hospital on Wednesday night for another prayer vigil in Kolp’s honor.

If you would like to support Jessica and the entire Kolp family, here is the link to their GoFundMe. Proceeds from the effort will go toward their medical expenses.

This case has been handed over to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Harrison will face charges of possession of a stolen vehicle after he is released from the hospital.

