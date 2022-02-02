SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness.”(DVIDS via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Army announced Wednesday that any soldier who refuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will be fired.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness.”

She says involuntary separation proceedings will begin for any unvaccinated soldier who does not have an approved exemption or pending request.

The policy also applies to active-duty reservists.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

That teenager is now in the hospital and is expected to recover, according to Captain Adam...
LCSD searching for suspect in shooting; dispute may have started at Irmo High School
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
“I say I love you more, I say you matter,” Stokes said.
Miss South Carolina USA remembers former Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst
A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
After running a red light and in the midst of a police pursuit, 36-year-old Antonio Harrison...
Ben Lippen community rallying around senior critically injured in car accident

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
Brooklyn judge’s son pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges
Police lights file graphic.
Minneapolis police: Officer fatally shot male who had a gun
President Joe Biden is committing to reduce the cancer death rate by 50% over the next 25 years.
LIVE: Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, left, and his attorney Julian McPhillips leave the...
Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him