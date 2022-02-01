Police respond to reported shooting outside a school in Richfield
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHFIELD, Minn. — Police and medical personnel are responding to a reported shooting outside of a school in Richfield Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple squads were dispatched around noon to the South Education Center in the 7000 block of Penn Ave. South. Images from the scene show a strong police presence that includes the FBI.
Officials have not confirmed any information so far.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.