Money Matters- Housing Market 2022

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - What’s in store for home sales this year?

It was definitely a big year for growth and a lot of the factors like low availabilty/supply of new houses, low interest rates, a good job market as well as lots of investors are expected for this year as well.

Financial experts believe that the same positive factors will remain the same into this year. However, there are two big things that they see happening: rising interest rates, which will effect the cost of houses to rise, and the investors from last year have slowed down with buying houses.

If you have a stable job and a good outlook and you know the location you want to be at, it’s still a good time to be looking to buy. However, experts also say to remember 2007 and 2008 and don’t go over your budget and get stuck with a house you can’t afford if things go bad.

Money Matters- Housing Market 2022
Money Matters- Using Online Investment Calculators