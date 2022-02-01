Lexington-Richland 5 launches jobs program for students, hopes to alleviate staffing shortages

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With a nationwide labor shortage and COVID-19 plaguing school districts across the Midlands, one district is turning to an unlikely place to fill jobs: its classrooms.

Through a new work-study program, Lexington-Richland School District 5 is offering students various service jobs throughout the district, aiming to set students up for success and alleviate stress on staff.

“Work-based learning is an opportunity to expose students to industry, to various employers,” Dr. Tamara Turner, Lexington-Richland 5′s Chief Human Resources Officer, said. “And so we thought, well we can be the employer. We can be the ones to provide that career-readiness opportunity for our students, and then also satisfies a need that we have for quality employees.”

Turner said staffing has been a struggle all year, especially with COVID-19-related absences, but it was important for the district to look past the problem toward a mutually beneficial solution for students and staff.

“It’s no secret that we are in need of support because custodians, bus drivers, they’re having to quarantine and isolate just like any other employee,” she said. “Food service workers, secretaries and they’re in need of support too so this provides an extra layer of support when they are out.”

The First Jobs Initiative will place students aged 16 and older in positions in the student nutrition department, transportation department, and in clerical roles. Students will also take jobs as landscapers, custodians and some will train as bus drivers.

Students will work the jobs primarily during their study halls, and during the limited time before and after school.

District officials say they consulted with attorneys and the South Carolina Department of Education to ensure they were following all applicable federal and state child labor laws in building the program.

Pay starts at $9 an hour, but students will be eligible for raises over time.

“The more students stay with us, there will be opportunities for growth and increases in wages,” Turner said. “So this is a real job with real opportunities.”

38 students are currently in the application process. District officials emphasized that the program is about more than punching the clock. The district will be providing resume-writing workshops, interview preparations, and orientation to the participating students.

They are expected to transition into their roles sometime in February.

The district is positioning the program around student interest, as opposed to staffing needs, and adjusting accordingly.

“So we’re looking more at how many students are interested in working, and how can we maximize opportunities for each of those students because they’re going to enhance the positions that we already have,” Turner said. “So it’s not necessarily a one custodian to one student tradeoff. That one custodian who works eight hours a day may be the equivalent of four students who can offer two hours a day.”

Turner said the potential for student bus drivers in the immediate future has been a “great topic of concern,” but that will not be the case. Instead, students will take part in school bus training.

“Right now what we’re trying to do is train our students so that they can be prepared to drive buses whenever they become 18,” she said. “For us it would be wonderful to give students the skill, and then when they graduate they have the opportunity to transition into school bus driver for us.”

Those interested in becoming a bus driver would need to pursue their commercial driver’s license.

The program is being piloted at Irmo High School, and the district hopes to expand it to additional schools next year.

