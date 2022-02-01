Deputies: Shooting that injured teen possibly connected to fights at high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say they are looking into the possibility that a shooting that injured a teen may be connected to recent fights at Irmo High School.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said the teen was shot Monday night at the River Oaks Apartments in the lower body in what witnesses described as a “drive-by”. The teen is expected to recover, according to Captain Adam Myrick.

Investigators interviewed students Tuesday morning at the school.

There will be an increased law enforcement presence at Irmo High as deputies work to investigate.

“We want to be visible as we work with district officials to ensure all those who work and learn on, and visit the campus remain safe,” said Myrick.

