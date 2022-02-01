Controlled burn creates smoke near Ft. Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After several reports of smoke and the smell of fire in the Forest Acres area, officials have confirmed that the source is a controlled burn.

The burn is happening at Fort Jackson near the McCrady Training Center off Leesburg Road. The winds are shifting and spreading the fire smell and smoke to different areas, according to officials.

