Vehicle catches fire, slows traffic on I-77

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle fire on I-77 north has slowed traffic.

The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday near exit 15B-SC-12 Westbound Percival Road-Columbia, according to SCDOT.

Troopers reported the crash did involve injures but no other information has been reported.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.