Vehicle catches fire, slows traffic on I-77

(Source: Gray News)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle fire on I-77 north has slowed traffic.

The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday near exit 15B-SC-12 Westbound Percival Road-Columbia, according to SCDOT.

Troopers reported the crash did involve injures but no other information has been reported.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

