Three displaced by fire in Columbia

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire destroyed a home in Columbia and displaced three Monday.

The fire happened in the 2400 block of McKinley, according to the Columbia Richland Fire Department.

One person was home when the fire happened but was able to get out safely. No one was injured, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

