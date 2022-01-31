SkyView
Former Richland One educator, Judge Mildred Weathers McDuffie dies

A Columbia great, Judge Mildred Weathers McDuffie, has died, according to a statement released by Richland One.
A Columbia great, Judge Mildred Weathers McDuffie, has died, according to a statement released by Richland One.(WIS)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia great, Judge Mildred Weathers McDuffie, has died, according to a statement released by Richland One.

Judge McDuffie had a 34-year career in Richland One as an elementary school teacher and later became the first ombudsman and assistant to the superintendent. She also served as summary court judge in magistrate’s court for six years.

“Judge McDuffie was a fervent community advocate who was an inspiration and a mentor to many, including several local elected officials and community leaders. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during their time of mourning,” the statement said.

Judge McDuffie was one of five teachers selected to join a committee charged with facilitating communications between teachers and the central office when Columbia’s public school system officially desegregated in 1968, according to the Columbia City of Women.

Tameika Isaac Devine says her heart is broken for the community and released the statement below on Twitter.

McDuffie was inducted into the Richland One Hall of Fame in February 2020.

