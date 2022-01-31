Former Richland One educator, Judge Mildred Weathers McDuffie dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia great, Judge Mildred Weathers McDuffie, has died, according to a statement released by Richland One.

Judge McDuffie had a 34-year career in Richland One as an elementary school teacher and later became the first ombudsman and assistant to the superintendent. She also served as summary court judge in magistrate’s court for six years.

“Judge McDuffie was a fervent community advocate who was an inspiration and a mentor to many, including several local elected officials and community leaders. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during their time of mourning,” the statement said.

Judge McDuffie was one of five teachers selected to join a committee charged with facilitating communications between teachers and the central office when Columbia’s public school system officially desegregated in 1968, according to the Columbia City of Women.

Tameika Isaac Devine says her heart is broken for the community and released the statement below on Twitter.

Columbia has lost a giant today.



There would never have been a Councilwoman Devine without a Judge Mildred Weathers McDuffie.



My heart is broken not just for me, but for this community.



I will ALWAYS love you and cherish our time together.



Rest in POWER Judge! pic.twitter.com/tcJIKINpK7 — Tameika Isaac Devine (@TIDEVINE) January 31, 2022

McDuffie was inducted into the Richland One Hall of Fame in February 2020.

