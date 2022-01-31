First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather is on the way to the Midlands this week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some warmer weather in your forecast.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, bundle up! Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s under mostly clear skies.

· We’ll see sunny skies Tuesday. Highs will be near 60 by afternoon.

· Temperatures will be a bit milder Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

· Even warmer weather is expected Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

· However, we’ll have to deal with some rain in the Midlands late Thursday into Friday as a front crosses the area.

· Much cooler weather moves in for Saturday and Sunday.

First Alert Weather Story:

If you’re a fan of the warmer weather, get ready! We’re tracking highs in the 70s this week.

First, tonight, make sure you bundle up! We’re tracking temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight. We’ll see mostly clear skies.

On Tuesday, we’ll see a mild day with highs near 60.

Milder weather is moving in for Groundhog Day, which is Wednesday. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Even warmer weather is forecast for Thursday and Friday. In fact, we’ll see highs in the mid 70s Thursday, then the low 70s on Friday.

However, the trade off with the warmer weather is that we’ll have to deal with some rainy conditions in the Midlands.

A cold front will approach the area Thursday, giving way to increasing rain chances by Thursday evening and night. As the front crosses the area Friday, our rain chances will go up to 60%.

Dry weather is expected Saturday, but our temperatures will be cooling down! Highs will be in the mid 50s.

We’ll be in the mid 40s Sunday! Rain is likely.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tuesday: Sunny and Mild. Highs near 60.

Groundhog Day (Wednesday): Partly Cloudy. Mild Temps. High temperatures in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Showers increase late. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Rain (60%). Still Warm. Highs near 70.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (50%). Much Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 50s.

