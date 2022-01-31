Fire causes extensive damages in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire in Columbia caused extensive damage to a house in Monday morning.

Crews were on the scene of a fire at Old Woodlands Road near Merrill Road, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

No one was injured in the fire, according to officials.

Officials had to close traffic to the area but it has since been reopened.

The fire was put out and the cause was determined to be an electrical source in the home, according to officials.

