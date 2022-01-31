SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Crews on scene of Columbia house fire

Units responded to a small home off Chaney Street near SC-277 at about 1 p.m.
Units responded to a small home off Chaney Street near SC-277 at about 1 p.m.(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crews are on scene at a Columbia house fire that took blaze early Monday afternoon, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

Units responded to a small home off Chaney Street near SC-277 at about 1 p.m.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

Second Shift crews say the fire tore through the entire home.

The home was under heavy fire upon crew’s arrival and a shed next to the burning home also caught fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher reports the victim is Zeloni Canyus Ellison of...
15-year-old shot and killed in Lexington, suspect in custody
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30
Suspect identified in connection to crash leaving Ben Lippen senior in critical condition
Police on the scene of a shooting on Bluff Road.
One injured in Columbia shooting
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind

Latest News

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30
wis
FIRST ALERT - Warmer temps this week, showers in forecast too
Fire causes extensive damages in Richland County
Fire causes extensive damage in Richland County
South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced that more than 615,000 new properties...
SC Treasurer: 1 in 10 have unclaimed funds waiting