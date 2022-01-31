Crews on scene of Columbia house fire
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crews are on scene at a Columbia house fire that took blaze early Monday afternoon, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.
Units responded to a small home off Chaney Street near SC-277 at about 1 p.m.
There have been no reported injuries at this time.
Second Shift crews say the fire tore through the entire home.
The home was under heavy fire upon crew’s arrival and a shed next to the burning home also caught fire.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
