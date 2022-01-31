Crews on scene of Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crews are on scene at a Columbia house fire that took blaze early Monday afternoon, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

Units responded to a small home off Chaney Street near SC-277 at about 1 p.m.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

Second Shift crews say the fire tore through the entire home.

The home was under heavy fire upon crew’s arrival and a shed next to the burning home also caught fire.

2nd Shift crews on scene of a fire that tore through a small home off of Chaney Street early this afternoon.



Units responded to the scene just after 1 p.m. The home was mostly involved with heavy fire upon our arrival and a shed next to the home was also catching. pic.twitter.com/1jARJe0NrR — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) January 31, 2022

