FIRST ALERT - Warmer weather will arrive this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Sunday morning will start in the 20s and by afternoon reach the mid 50s

Warmer weather expected this week as daytime highs reach the 60s and 70s

Dry weather is expected to stick around until Thursday and Friday

First Alert Summary

Expect a few days of quiet weather to get the workweek going as mild high pressure moves into the area.

The warmest day of the week will arrive Thursday with a slight chance of rain

Forecast Update

Sunday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s

Monday: Sun and clouds with highs near 60

Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 60s

Wednesday: Sunshine with a few more clouds. Highs near 70

Thursday: More clouds than sunshine with a 30% chance for showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Highs in the 50s to near 60. 50% Chance for a few showers.

