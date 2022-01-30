SkyView
FIRST ALERT - Warmer weather will arrive this week

By Von Gaskin
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • Sunday morning will start in the 20s and by afternoon reach the mid 50s
  • Warmer weather expected this week as daytime highs reach the 60s and 70s
  • Dry weather is expected to stick around until Thursday and Friday
First Alert Summary

Expect a  few days of quiet weather to get the workweek going as mild high pressure moves into the area.

The warmest day of the week will arrive Thursday with a slight chance of rain

Forecast Update

Sunday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s

Monday: Sun and clouds with highs near 60

Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 60s

Wednesday: Sunshine with a few more clouds. Highs near 70

Thursday: More clouds than sunshine with a 30% chance for showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Highs in the 50s to near 60. 50% Chance for a few showers.

