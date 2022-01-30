FIRST ALERT - Warmer weather will arrive this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Headlines
- Sunday morning will start in the 20s and by afternoon reach the mid 50s
- Warmer weather expected this week as daytime highs reach the 60s and 70s
- Dry weather is expected to stick around until Thursday and Friday
First Alert Summary
Expect a few days of quiet weather to get the workweek going as mild high pressure moves into the area.
The warmest day of the week will arrive Thursday with a slight chance of rain
Forecast Update
Sunday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s
Monday: Sun and clouds with highs near 60
Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 60s
Wednesday: Sunshine with a few more clouds. Highs near 70
Thursday: More clouds than sunshine with a 30% chance for showers. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Highs in the 50s to near 60. 50% Chance for a few showers.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.