15-year-old shot and killed in Lexington, suspect in custody

age 42 of Columbia, was arrested and charged with Murder
By Drew Aunkst
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man is in custody after a 15-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Lexington, according to Lexington Police.

42-year-old Lavon Bernard Julius was arrested and faces a number of charges including murder after police say they found a 15-year-old shot at the Town and Country Apartments on Roberts St.

LPD says they got the call around 10:45 p.m. and when they arrived they found the teen on the ground, outside near the parking lot, with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

This is a developing story.

