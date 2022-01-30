15-year-old shot and killed in Lexington, suspect in custody

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man is in custody after a 15-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Lexington, according to Lexington Police.

42-year-old Lavon Bernard Julius was arrested and faces a number of charges including murder after police say they found a 15-year-old shot at the Town and Country Apartments on Roberts St.

LPD says they got the call around 10:45 p.m. and when they arrived they found the teen on the ground, outside near the parking lot, with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.