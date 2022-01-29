Ben Lippen senior in critical condition after car crash in Columbia, family says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Ben Lippen School senior is in critical condition after a car accident Wednesday, according to her family’s CaringBridge website.

In the post, the family says Jessica Kolp was waiting at a red light at the intersection of Main Street and Elmwood Avenue Wednesday evening when a driver her family suspects was under the influence hit her car.

According to Kolp’s family, the impact knocked the engine off her car which then broke into several pieces.

Ben Lippen School’s Communications Director, Lara Gopp says this has been a difficult time for the school and CaringBridge is where the latest information will be posted and updated by Kolp’s family.

“She’s got multiple broken bones, including skull fractures, facial fractures, both femurs are broke, pelvis, and her clavicle. She’s also got brain injuries and major blood vessels that need repaired (sic) along her right femur and carotid,” a journal entry on CaringBridge written by Cheryl Kolp said.

The journal entry also says at this time, Kolp’s internal organs appear to be functioning normally, except for her right lung, so she was placed on 100 percent life support oxygen, and had to be sedated. Before sedation, sensory tests were done and she was responding to pain in her fingers and toes.

By Friday, with some nursing intervention, Kolp’s life support oxygen level was lowered to 50 percent, which the family says was a “big win.” Kolp’s family says getting her lungs and brain strong enough to withstand surgery is the priority.

The CaringBridge post ends with Cheryl Kolp asking people to keep praying for Jessica.

“She’s got a long road ahead of her,” Cheryl Kolp said.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Kolp’s family during her recovery. Ben Lippen School also held a “Pink Out” game to show support for Kolp while she remains in critical condition.

#ThumbsUpForJess@BenLippenSchool Students wearing Pink at tonight's basketball game vs Augusta Christian in honor of Jess Kolp, a senior who is in the hospital after bring hit by a drunk driver. Families raising money to support her. https://t.co/Fom5FE2g3z pic.twitter.com/qA8GCaS4xt — Joe Polek 🏐🏀⚾🏈⚽🧢 (@JoePolek) January 29, 2022

The Columbia Police Department has been contacted for more information regarding this case, and this story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.