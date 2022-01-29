15-year-old girl missing in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old girl is missing in Camden, according to the Camden Police Department.

Police say Kendal Jenkins was last seen in Sumter on Wednesday.

Jenkins is 5 feet, 5 inches, around 145 pounds with reddish hair and long extensions.

The Camden Police Department asks anyone with potential information on the whereabouts of Jenkins to contact the department directly at 803-425-6035.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or online.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.