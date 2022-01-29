SkyView
15-year-old girl missing in Camden

If you have information on the whereabouts of Kendal Jenkins, contact the Camden Police...
If you have information on the whereabouts of Kendal Jenkins, contact the Camden Police Department.(Camden Police Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old girl is missing in Camden, according to the Camden Police Department.

Police say Kendal Jenkins was last seen in Sumter on Wednesday.

Jenkins is 5 feet, 5 inches, around 145 pounds with reddish hair and long extensions.

The Camden Police Department asks anyone with potential information on the whereabouts of Jenkins to contact the department directly at 803-425-6035.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or online.

