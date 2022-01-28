Why Nurse Adina says to skip the wine and eat the grape

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In this month of setting new resolutions for the new year, is “Dry January” something you should carry throughout the entire year?

Adina Maynard works with cancer patients. She’s known as Nurse Adina. She has a strong concern about the connection alcohol has to cancer.

Nurse Adina appeared on WIS TV to explain why alcohol is a neurotoxin, offer ways to cut down on alcohol, give alternatives to your favorite drinks, and share her own personal reasons for choosing to abstain.

To read more from Nurse Adina on this health topic and others, visit her blog at www.NurseAdina.com/blog.

