SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Tesla’s Cybertruck delayed until 2023

Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.
Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.(Tesla via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla’s Cybertruck is delayed again.

During a call Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors the vehicle won’t be ready until 2023 – two years after it was promised.

Musk said the main issue is new technology and finding a price people are willing to pay for it.

When the truck was announced in 2019, it had a starting price of $39,900.

During the call, Musk also said no new Tesla vehicles will be announced this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT: Another round of some wintry weather for tonight - Cold Saturday AM
FILE PHOTO of a DMV in South Carolina. This photo does NOT contain the alleged suspect.
Former SCDMV employee charged with accepting bribes
FILE PHOTO
Ridge View High School student claims he was sexually assaulted by teammates, files lawsuit against Richland Two
17th earthquake rocks the Midlands, one month after first quake reported
17th earthquake rocks the Midlands, one month after first quake reported
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrest of 19-year-old Frankey Tyler, Jr. who has been...
Four teenagers, man accused of firing into home then leading deputies in 100 mph chase

Latest News

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Judge OKs agreement to destroy gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse
Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison
President Joe Biden spoke about omicron ahead of a meeting with the White House COVID response...
Biden in Pennsylvania to talk infrastructure as bridge collapses
Carolina News Now for App
Carolina News Now
LIVE: Biden infrastructure, economy remarks