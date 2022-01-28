SkyView
SCDOT pretreats roads in preparation of third winter storm

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Cody Crouch | (Source: SCDOT))
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STATEWIDE, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation crews completed pretreating interstates and other major highways on Friday.

According to SCDOT, crews began 24-hour storm operations Friday morning in counties where the storm will most likely have the highest impact.

These arrangements were made due to the third winter storm forecasted in three weeks, and SCDOT will deploy wreckers to help provide assistance.

SHEP trucks will also be on key interstates to avoid potential traffic backups.

SCDOT asks drivers to monitor the conditions of the roads and to try to avoid traveling during winter weather events.

Snow and ice can make conditions hazardous on roadways, and SCDOT hopes accidents can be prevented during the forecasted winter weather conditions.

