Rigoletto - One performance only!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A classic tale of tragedy, Rigoletto is one of the most famous operas ever written. And you have one chance this weekend to enjoy the amazing and talented cast as they bring what’s called one of the most courageous operas of its time.

Dr. Peter Barton is the director of The Palmetto Opera. And Tina Johnson is a board member of The Palmetto Opera. They joined WIS TV Midday to talk about the significance of the upcoming production – and to sing a few notes.

Giuseppe Verdi’s Rigoletto is one of the most famous operas ever written. It is a classic tale of tragedy. It follows the unforgettable story of a court jester who becomes cursed after enraging the courtiers at the home of The Duke of Mantua. When Rigoletto’s daughter, Gilda, is kidnapped by the duke, a father’s determination to save the daughter he loves leads to betrayal and revenge.

Despite the comedic implications of the opera’s title role, Giuseppe Verdi’s tragic story of corruption and moral ambiguity was one of the most courageous operas of its time. Rigoletto’s captivating melodies and classic story are what make it a cornerstone of opera today.

With famous arias as Caro nome and La donna è mobile, Rigoletto will be appreciated by opera lovers and newcomers alike. The performance is approximately two hours and 30 minutes and includes one 20-minute intermission. Though sung in Italian, there will be projected English supertitles.

The Palmetto Opera presents Rigoletto this coming Sunday for one special 3 p.m. matinee only. The performance will be at the Koger Center in downtown Columbia. Call 803-251-2222 for tickets. They range in price from $45 to $55 with a $5 discount for seniors.

You can purchase tickets here.

