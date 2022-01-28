SkyView
Richland Co. deputies searching for missing teen
Richland Co. deputies searching for missing teen
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Zmaiah Carter, 15, was last seen leaving her school on Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a grey zip-up jacket, dark blue jeans, black boots and a black headband.

If you have any information, call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

wis
