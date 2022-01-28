SkyView
RCSD deputies searching for man accused of stealing vehicles, fleeing scene on foot

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WDBJ)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were recovering two stolen vehicles Thursday when they noticed a man attempting to flee the location.

Deputies were on the 3200 block of Bluff Road in Columbia while towing the first vehicle, when a man described with green hair and an orange hoodie was leaving the location in one of the stolen vehicles.

According to deputies, the subject fled and a foot chase ensued, and he was able to escape after running into a wooded area.

Anyone with any information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

