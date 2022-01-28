R2 Board Chair says there will be no special meeting following Tuesday’s verbal altercation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Following the verbal altercation between the Richland Two School superintendent’s wife and a member of the public, there will not be a special meeting called due to no charges being filed.

Gus Philpott said he was only trying to introduce himself to the superintendent’s wife, but both members say it’s much deeper than that.

The video from the board meeting doesn’t show the verbal fight beforehand, and allegedly that altercation started when Philpott introduced himself to the superintendent’s wife, Pamela Davis.

“I said hi I’m Gus Philpott. And instantly her body was rigid. She turned from me then turned back and she said I know who you are don’t talk to me, get away from me,” Philpott said.

According to the police report, security escorted Philpott outside after that and put him on trespass notice then Davis got into another argument with two other members.

Richland County School District Two Board Chair Teresa Holmes says it’s all political.

“It is about the upcoming election. They want people to think this board is in chaos, this board is not in chaos. It has three chaotic members,” Holmes said.

Vice Chair James Manning says Tuesday’s event is a result of Philpott always questioning the board.

“It has everyone on edge, and they use that to create an environment to push people past their boundaries past their limits,” Manning said.

Still, Philpott doesn’t believe he should have been escorted from the building and put on trespass notice.

“What happened to me was wrong. They didn’t ask any questions and didn’t tell me why. They wouldn’t ask me what I did wrong,” Philpott said.

According to the chairperson, the school board is having a workshop soon to improve relations between all of the board members.

