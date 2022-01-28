SkyView
One injured in Columbia shooting

Police on the scene of a shooting on Bluff Road.
Police on the scene of a shooting on Bluff Road.(Columbia Police Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was injured in a shooting in Columbia.

The incident happened in the 900 block of Bluff Road, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The man received a non-life-threatening injury to his foot, according to officers.

Investigators are still working to figure out what happened and are looking for surveillance video from the area.

If you have any information, call Crimestopper at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

