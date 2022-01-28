Missing teen in Irmo, last seen at a foster home

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is searching for a missing teen who officers believe ran away from home.

Devon White, 16, was last seen at a foster home Tuesday.

Officers say White is 5 feet, 6 inches tall weighing around 130 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, gray jeans, and white shoes before he was reported missing.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Devin White, please contact the Irmo Police Department’s dispatch at 803-785-2521.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

