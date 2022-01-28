SkyView
Man sought by deputies in Richland County after armed robbery at Waffle House

Richland Co. Sheriff's Department is asking for the community's help to identify a man accused...
Richland Co. Sheriff's Department is asking for the community's help to identify a man accused of robbing a Waffle House at gun point.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man accused of pointing a handgun at the employees of a Waffle House in Columbia Thursday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, a man allegedly entered the Waffle House on the 1200 block of Bluff Road, near Williams Brice Stadium, and demanded employees give him money.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the scene after the suspect ran out of the store with almost $570.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the man’s identity is encouraged by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers. Tips can be made anonymously.

