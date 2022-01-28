Furry Friend Friday - Buffy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Buffy is a 7-month-old poodle mix that needs a special home!

A few months ago, Buffy was so sick that she couldn’t even hold her head up. Her humans could not afford her medical bills to help her get better so they, unfortunately, had to surrender her to a local municipal shelter. Pawmetto Lifeline pulled Buffy from that shelter and made the commitment to get her the medical care she desperately needed to survive.

After visits with several doctors, it was discovered that Buffy has a birth defect called a Liver Shunt. She has meds that she takes daily and special food that she has to eat. Any other foods, be it dog, human or cat, will make her extremely ill. She needs a home without small children as little kids tend to drop food on the floor. She gets along great with cats and dogs but it takes someone very diligent to make sure that all other foods are kept separate unless they are put on the same food as Buffy.

Despite all of this, our little 8-pound Buffy truly is just like any other puppy! She is the sweetest, friendliest, funniest, most loving girl you will ever meet. Buffy loves her toys! She can be a bit naughty sometimes but she makes up for it with the best kisses ever! Buffy is a happy, lively girl that loves everybody that she meets.

Let’s find Buffy that perfect home! If you are interested in adopting Buffy, please complete an online adoption application at https://bit.ly/PLAdoptionApp and make sure and mention her name. Questions? Contact adoption@pawmettolifeline.org.

